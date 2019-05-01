Delta Centre hosts sustainable living day

YOUNG musicians from Borris Vocational School have been selected as finalists for a prestigious music competition.

The talented trad players are from one of just six post-primary schools to qualify for the finals of the 2019 Walton’s Music for Schools Competition. They beat scores of other schools to get to the final after they aced several criteria, including musicality, originality, inclusiveness and how effectively and creatively they addressed this year’s competition theme, ‘Music =’.

Borris VS has a very strong tradition in music, especially under the guidance of gifted teacher Ciarán Somers.

The standard in the competition was extraordinarily high and first-round adjudicators Carl Corcoran, John Mardirosian and Aideen Walton were enormously impressed by the imagination, musicality and effort that went into each entry. They had a very difficult time selecting just 12 finalists and could easily have chosen twice that number to perform in the 2019 finalists’ concert, which takes place in the National Concert Hall on Tuesday 7 May.

Two distinguished adjudicators will select six of the groups – three primary and three post-primary – to win first, second and third prizes in each category, as well as €2,000, €1,000 and €500 vouchers for musical instruments and equipment from Walton’s Music.

Scoil Nioclais Naofa, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow was also chosen as one of the six finalists in the primary school section.