‘Boy-racers – stay away,’ say gardaí ahead of Killarney’s Rally of the Lakes

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association has said it is alarmed by the Government’s response to concerns raised about the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital.

Four pathologists said bodies were being stored in corridors due to a lack of capacity.

However, yesterday the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar backed the South/South West Hospital Group when he said there was no evidence to support the claims.

The IHCA has said consultants have an ethical and professional responsibility to highlight issues that impact on patient care.

It added that the pathologists in Waterford have repeatedly brought their genuine concerns about the mortuary facilities to management.