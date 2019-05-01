Tree of inspiration officially unveiled at local library

MORE than 100 election posters were removed by council staff because of their close proximity to roundabouts and junctions in Carlow last week.

The county has seen a deluge of posters from European and local election candidates spring up since midnight last Tuesday, 30 days before election day on 24 May.

However, the council has already removed 120 posters due to public safety reasons, including where posters were erected within 15 metres of a roundabout or junction. Posters are also not allowed on roundabout islands, on road regulatory signs or where they interfere with sightlines.

“The council’s primary concern is in relation to public safety and road traffic,” said Brian O’Donovan, senior executive officer with Carlow County Council.

The posters will be returned to candidates if a fee of €5 is paid; otherwise, they will be disposed of.

The council is also examining breaches of electoral legislation, as several candidates jumped the gun in erecting posters on Tuesday evening.

Candidate posters from Fine Gael’s Tom O’Neill and county councillors Fintan Phelan and Andrea Dalton, both of Fianna Fáil, were observed around Carlow town on Tuesday.

Cllr Dalton said she wasn’t aware of the posters going up early and had given instructions to a small group of supporters.

“I had given people instructions not to put them up before midnight, so I don’t know anything about it.”

Cllr Dalton, who is contesting her first local election after being co-opted onto the council in 2017, believes that only a few posters would have gone up before the permitted breach.

Cllr Fintan Phelan was unavailable for comment, while Mr O’Neill admitted his error.

Mr O’Neill said he had been mistaken in his belief when he put the poster up.

“When I saw other posters going up, I thought it was alright to do so,” he said. “If I had known, I obviously would have adhered to the laws of the land.”

The council recently sent an email to councillors and some candidates advising them of poster regulations in the run-up to Easter weekend, but Mr O’Neill said he did not receive this.

One candidate, who put up a poster on the Thursday before the Easter weekend, took it down when contacted by the council and it’s believed he simply wasn’t aware of the regulations.

The local authority received one complaint about the early erection of posters.

Mr O’Donovan believes the breaches were not flagrant, but technical.

“We were disappointed to hear some went up on Tuesday, but it was a matter of hours, as we understand,” he said. “We feel that in general they were relatively well behaved.”

However, the council is still considering what action, if any, to take, as it does not wish to encourage similar breaches in the future.

Mr O’Donovan warned there would also be a zero-tolerance approach to candidates who leave posters beyond the seven-day window after the May elections.

Separately, four villages – Clonegal, Leighlinbridge, Rathvilly and Hacketstown – have gone poster-free following requests by local Tidy Towns groups, although this is not enforceable under litter legislation.

Two councillors, William Paton and Brian O’Donoghue, have also declared they will not be erecting posters.

Cllr O’Donoghue, who is from Rathvilly, explained his reasoning was in part due to environment reasons, but added: “There are better ways to get the message out. There are so many candidates; it’s easy even to mix up faces. It’s hard to stand out when everyone has a poster.”