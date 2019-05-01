Borris musicians make finals of top competition

DELTA Sensory Gardens, Carlow flung open its doors recently to host an event about sustainability and how to be kinder to the earth. The festival was the brainchild of Dr David Ryan, an environmental scientist at IT Carlow, who organised a family-friendly programme of how-to events, displays and workshops around living more sustainably.

“We all want to live more sustainably but can feel unsure and even disempowered as to what we can do at an individual level to have a positive impact on our shared environment,” said Dr Ryan, explaining the motive behind the festival.

Visitors got to engage in fun workshops, chat to experts in areas such as wild garden planting, bee-keeping and wildlife conservation. There was also a chance to find out how to reduce energy costs, eat seasonally, grow your own food, compost waste and harvest water. Youngsters were encouraged to play games that made them aware of how to treat the planet with respect.

The event was part of Environ 2019, Ireland’s largest environmental conference, which took place at IT Carlow.