No winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €3.9m

A Fine Gael meeting attended by the Taoiseach was suspended this evening after it was disrupted by protesters.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney are currently in Cork to hold a town hall meeting about the plebiscite for a directly elected mayor in the city.

As it began, a number of protesters from the Connolly Youth Movement interrupted to read statements about homelessness and other issues.

It is understood that there were around four people in the group.

It led to anger from local Fine Gael members and the meeting was suspended.

However, the protesters have since left and the meeting has resumed.

Earlier today, hundreds of farmers protested outside Cork city hall where the Taoiseach was chairing this week’s cabinet meeting.

IFA president Joe Healy spoke to several cabinet ministers on their way into the meeting and told him farmers are at breaking point.