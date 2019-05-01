Senator calls for investigation after hospital patient notes discovered in Drogheda garden

  • Home >
  • ‘It is simply not acceptable’ – INMO have no confidence in Harris or HSE as over 500 on trolleys

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick last month.

After the worst April for overcrowding since records began, there are over 500 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals today.

The INMO, who record daily figures for hospital overcrowding, said that there were 10,229 patients on trolleys in the month of April. Today, there are 513 patients on trolleys across the country.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 62 patients waiting for beds.

Last month, they had 1,206 patients on trolleys as the overcrowding crisis continues.

UHL is followed by Cork University Hospital who have 33 patients on trolleys and 31 at Tallaght University Hospital. CUH was second in the list for April with 826 patients on trolleys.

Earlier today, the head of the INMO has said she has no confidence in HSE management or Minister for Health Simon Harris.

“It is not possible for people to provide any level of care that they would be satisfied within those environments,” Phil Ni Sheaghdha said.

“This is the second month in 2019 where over 10,000 patients have been forced to wait without a bed.

It has just simply been going on too long; it is not being addressed and at this point in time we wonder, again, how any management of the HSE or how the minister can stand over this.

“It is simply not acceptable.”

Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said the situation is “not fair on anyone.”

“Given that it is April and not the height of the flu season it is particularly concerning that hospital overcrowding continues to break records,” he said.

