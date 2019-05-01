  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 70s, dies after his car collides with a pole in Co Cork

Man, 70s, dies after his car collides with a pole in Co Cork

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

A man in his 70s has died following a road collision in Co Cork.

The man died after his car collided with a pole at Mill Road in Fermoy at around 2.10pm today.

No one else was injured in the incident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

The road was closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination but it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Fine Gael meeting in Cork suspended after disruption by protesters

Wednesday, 01/05/19 - 9:35pm

No winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €3.9m

Wednesday, 01/05/19 - 9:05pm

New laws to tackle revenge porn welcomed

Wednesday, 01/05/19 - 6:15pm