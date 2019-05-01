‘It is simply not acceptable’ – INMO have no confidence in Harris or HSE as over 500 on trolleys

Semi-automatic sawn-off shotgun recovered in Dublin

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

Picture via An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have recovered a loaded semi-automatic sawn-off shotgun during a search in Dublin.

As part of an ongoing policing action targeting criminality in the Blanchardstown area, gardaí searched a house at Sheephill Park yesterday.

They also search a wasteland at Sheephill Estate where the shotgun was recovered concealed in some undergrowth.

The weapon has been forwarded to Garda Headquarters for ballistic testing.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made.

They added that investigations are continuing.

