Fine Gael meeting in Cork suspended after disruption by protesters

Barry Coughlan is missing from Crosshaven since 2004.

The sister of a man missing for the past 15 years is appealing to anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

Barry Coughlan, a fisherman from Crosshaven, was last seen outside the Moonduster Bar in the harbour town at 1.30am on May 1, 2004. He was just 23 years old.

Now, his sister Donna is appealing to anyone who knows anything to help her and her parents Jim and Marie.

She said: “Somebody has to know something about where he is.”

He had started a job as a fisherman in Castletownbere a short time before he disappeared and had come home for the weekend.

When he disappeared, the family hoped he would turn up in Castletownbere for work. He had been due back on Sunday afternoon, May 2 — a day after his last sighting.

But he didn’t, and his car — a rust-coloured Toyota Corolla hatchback— has not been seen since his disappearance either, despite exhaustive searches by his family, friends and gardaí. Its registration number was 98 C 18625.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a navy hooded top with “Old Navy” logo on the front, blue wrangler jeans, and blue runners with beige trim and a ‘Sketchers” logo. He was 6ft 1in tall, with black hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

His disappearance was completely out of character for him and was totally unexpected, as nothing about him suggested that he was thinking of leaving and he did not appear to have any troubles.

Anyone who may have information about Barry Coughlan or who saw his car is asked to contact Crosshaven gardaí on (021) 4831222.

