Delta Centre hosts sustainable living day

A CARLOW town residents’ association was left absolutely horrified and “violently sick” when they came across a bag filled with drug paraphernalia, including used syringes and blood swabs while on a clean-up of their area.

Springfield Park residents’ association, Burrin Road, Carlow made the shocking discovery on a green area close to their estate while carrying out a community clean-up, part of the council’s annual spring clean initiative.

“We were just shocked at the amount of them,” said Yvonne Lennon, secretary of the residents’ group. “One lady with us was violently sick; she’d never seen anything like that in her life. One of the men just picked up the bag and everything just fell out of it. To be honest, the clean-up just came to a standstill then; we couldn’t do anything, we all felt sick and couldn’t keep going,” said Yvonne.

Among the items found in the shopping bag were 13 syringes, many used and without lids, spoons (used for burning heroin), a roll of tinfoil, a leaflet from the Irish Pharmacy Needle Exchange, bloody swabs, a Sharps bin (for disposing of used needles) and, alarmingly, a baby’s vest.

The horrific haul was discovered in a shopping bag alongside a wall, which is regularly used as a hangout spot for local teenagers.

“Teenagers gather there at night and any of them could have easily fallen over on top of this. It was just sitting there in a shopping bag for anyone to pick up. We also spotted another needle near a fence that has fallen down; anyone could have got a needle stick from it,” warned Yvonne.

The discovery has confirmed the suspicions of many Burrin Road residents that a considerable level of drug use is happening in the vicinity of the area’s linear walkway.

“The council don’t take care of that area; the grass isn’t cut and the hedges and bushes are overgrown so they are using the linear walkway on the Burrin Road to take drugs,” said Yvonne.

Thankfully, none of the seven civic-minded residents carrying out Saturday’s clean-up were children.

“For luck, a little boy had been out helping us and it started to rain, so I sent him home before we found the bag,” said Yvonne.

The shocked residents carefully placed the drug paraphernalia in a sealed bucket and have been assured that Carlow County Council will dispose of it.

“We are a very strong committee and have done a lot of work since we took over last June,” said a determined Yvonne, who added that the association has also introduced a text alert service for the Burrin Road.