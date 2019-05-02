Marian Finucane tops latest radio listenership figures

The rush by developers to build apartments in Dublin and other large urban areas continues with applications for over 1,200 apartments put before An Bord Pleanala over four days.

One of the country’s largest builders, Glenveagh Homes is leading the charge with two separate applications for 527 apartments at two locations in Dublin amongst the six large scale applications made over the four working days last week.

The builder has put before the appeals board plans to construct 473 dwellings, including 353 apartments, at Citywest and 174 apartments at Hearse Rd, Donabate instead of plans already granted permission for 35 houses and 62 apartments at the location.

The applications are under the Government’s Strategic House Development (SHD) regime and follow plans for 2,600 dwellings – mainly apartments- put before the appeals board in the week prior to the new tranche of applications.

Elsewhere in Dublin, Dundrum Retail Partnership has signalled its intention to seek planning for 109 apartments at the Dundrum shopping centre while the Davy Platform ICAV has lodged details of plans to construct 222 apartments on a site at the Finglas Rd in Dublin.

Viscount Securities is to seek planning for 197 apartments to replace an existing permission for 56 apartments at Clay Farm, BallyoganRd, Dublin 18.

Outside Dublin, Westar Investments has told the appeals board that it intends to construct 300 dwellings – made up of 158 apartments and 142 houses at Clane, Co Kildare.

A spokesman for Glenveagh Homes declined to state if the new apartments planned by the company are ‘build to rent’.

He stated:

Glenveagh is not commenting on individual planning applications at this time. However, Glenveagh’s applications are consistent with its plans to deliver 2,500 units per annum at scale across the business.

Director of Advocacy at Focus Ireland, Mike Allen said that Focus Ireland “welcomes the delivery of all new housing and an increased supply of urban apartments is a crucial part of our housing need”.

He said: “Current housing supply is between 18,000 and 20,000 units a year when demand is for twice this according to ESRI and other analysts. So the price and nature of the limited supply is extremely important.”

He added that “However, Focus Ireland has some concern that government policy is too reliant on a ‘developer led’ model which inevitably shifts supply towards housing where the highest profit is likely.

He said: “This will result in high cost rental units, which are too expensive for Part 5 purchase creating deeper social polarization rather than affordable homes. Another example of this is the proliferation of student accommodation. While these units are taking some stress out of the market they are also adding to cost of land and labour.

Mr Allen said: “The state needs to balance this market led housing supply with a large scale state led initiative utilizing public land to provide public housing on a substantial scale.”

The rate of SHD applications being lodged with the appeals board has quickened considerably since the start of the year.

During 2018, 39 SHD applications were lodged and between January and the end of March this year, 24 applications were lodged.

This compares to seven for the same period last year.