Anger as drug gear found during clean-up at estate

ITALIANS were treated to a slice of life in Carlow recently, with destinations like Duckett’s Grove and Delta Sensory Gardens receiving a ringing endorsement.

Fianna Fáil cllr Fintan Phelan was guest speaker at a recent political conference in the northeastern Italian city of Schio. It was organised by Fare A Schio, an Italian centrist political movement that supports Valter Orsi, the sitting mayor of Schio, in his re-election bid.

Both Fare A Schio and Fianna Fáil are affiliated to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE) and the ALDE party nominated cllr Phelan as one of Europe’s youngest councillors to speak at the conference.

“It was a huge honour to represent and promote my town and county as the guest speaker at Fare A Schio’s conference in Italy and discuss Carlow’s economy, tourist destinations and political system,” said cllr Phelan. “The purpose of the conference was to contrast and compare politics and civic society in Carlow and Schio. It was very interesting to listen to the mayor of Schio talk about some of the projects that are happening there,” explained cllr Phelan.

“It was great to engage with the mayor and people of Schio and to promote Carlow as an attractive destination for Italian tourists to visit or for Italian companies to invest. Italians love their gardens and architecture, and with destinations like Duckett’s Grove, the Delta Sensory Gardens, An Gairdín Beo, the Browneshill Dolmen and many more, there is a great opportunity for Carlow to pitch itself to Italian tourists.”