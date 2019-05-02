European Bank Holiday delays payments being made by banks

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a public toilet in Co. Clare this morning. However, foul play is not suspected.

The discovery was made at around 8am in the local authority owned automatic public facility at Abbey Street carpark in Ennis. It is understood the man is in his 30s.

The scene of the discovery this morning.

Gardaí and ambulance paramedics responded to a call reporting the discovery.

The man’s body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene had been sealed off for a time before being released again once a preliminary examination of the area had been carried out.

Gardaí have confirmed they are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death but have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area of the Abbey Street carpark last night, during the night or into early this morning to contact Ennis station if they have any information.”

Ennis Garda Station can be contacted on 065 68 48100.