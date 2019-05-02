Minister for Justice defends investigations into Drogheda feud

Man arrested in connection with Donegal gorse fires

Thursday, May 02, 2019

A man has been arrested in relation to a massive gorse fire in Co Donegal.

The fire destroyed dozens of acres of land and also destroyed a house after it broke out on Good Friday last.

Up to eight units of Donegal Fire Service took hours to bring the blaze under control in the Drumnacart area of Annagry.

One house was destroyed in the raging fires.

Hundreds of local people spent hours putting out the blaze as it spread.

Gardaí have now confirmed that a man was arrested today in connection with the blaze.

He was quizzed at Milford Garda station but was released without charge.

A file on the case is to be compiled and will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

