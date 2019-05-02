Councillor promotes Carlow tourism at Italian conference

A LOCAL family is once again encouraging all to take to the road this Sunday, 5 May, for a worthy cause, while also keeping alive the memory of a very special young lady.

The ninth annual Amy Lawler Memorial Road Run will take place this Sunday and promises to once again to be a fantastic family day, with vehicles of all kinds encouraged to come along and take part. Bouncy castles, face painting, live music and refreshments are all part of the fun-filled day, with registration from 1pm at Tougher’s Restaurant, Dublin Road, Carlow.

“All vehicles are welcome,” explained Tracey Lawler of the Amy Lawler Memorial Fund. “We always have such fantastic support, people are just brilliant, so we’re hoping for everyone’s support once again this Sunday.”

The Amy Lawler Memorial Fund was established by Amy’s family and friends in the aftermath of her heartbreaking death in January 2011, following a brave battle with cystic fibrosis. The fund helps families who are coping with a loved one who’s facing serious illness, supporting them through their hospital stays and helping them to tackle the added financial strain that living with illness can bring on a family.

To date, the Amy Lawler Memorial Fund has raised over €70,000, assisting many local families enormously and helping all to remember Amy in such an inspiring way.

“We have an amazing dedicated committee consisting of family members and friends who work all year round in preparation for our annual road run,” said Tracey.

This year, the route has changed slightly, departing from Tougher’s at 3pm and heading towards Castledermot, turning left at Prumplestown Cross, right at the next crossroads and into Castledermot.

The run will then head out the Dublin Road, turning left into Palatine village, back onto the Dublin Road and into Carlow, travelling through the town, then through the various roundabouts on its outskirts before returning to Tougher’s.