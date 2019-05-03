Super-fit Paulie put through the ringer on hit TV show

WEST Wicklow Classic and Vintage Vehicle Club made generous donations to two charities recently.

The West Wicklow Day Care Centre at Baltinglass Hospital received €2,400, while a similar amount was donated to Solas Special Class for Autism in Dunlavin. These very deserving causes take care of pensioners and young people on the autism spectrum. The club is proud to be associated with both organisations and very happy to support them. The presentations took place before the club’s recent AGM in Germaine’s of Baltinglass.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the school, Jackie Allen from Solas said it would be used to upgrade their sensory room, which is an important part of their support for the children.

Rena O’Toole, treasurer of the day care committee, accepted the cheque on behalf of her organisation. Speaking after the presentation, Larry Cole, chairman of the committee, expressed gratitude for the donation and went on to say that many upgrades are needed at the Baltinglass facility.

Both cheques were proceeds of the annual Baltinglass Classic Car and Motorcycle run, which was held last August.

Meanwhile, West Wicklow Classic and Vintage Vehicle Club held its AGM in Baltinglass on Tuesday 16 April. The club reviewed a very successful year, with members taking part in a large number of classic car events at most of the major shows throughout Ireland.

Once again, the highlight of the year, the annual Baltinglass Classic Run, was a huge success. It attracted a record attendance with participants coming from all four provinces. The run has been growing in popularity every year and is now one of the biggest events of its type in the country.

Not resting on its laurels, the club is looking forward to the new season and is more than happy to embrace new members. And as 2019 sees the tenth staging of the Baltinglass Classic Run, the club hopes to make it bigger and better than ever before.

The outgoing committee was re-elected en-bloc, including chairman Ned Kinsella; secretary, Cíara Kinsella; and treasurer, Patsy Hayden.