Prison officers using ‘only bare hands and courage’ to combat drones

Friday, May 03, 2019

Dublin’s Moore Street and Upper O’Connell Street will be transformed under new plans for the area.

UK property group Hammerson have scrapped plans for a €1.25bn enclosed shopping complex in favour of an open scheme.

The new plan will see a new east-west pedestrian street between O’Connell Street and Moore Street, two new civic squares, shops, offices, apartments, a hotel and a metro station.

There will also be a historical trail at the site to commemorate 1916 Rising events.

The Irish Times reports that the group will seek planning permission for the development early next year with the hopes it will be completed by 2024.

