Prison officers using ‘only bare hands and courage’ to combat drones

A 32-year-old man has been arrested this morning in connection with the serious assault of a pedestrian in Dublin.

The injured man, 44, remains in hospital with serious injuries after the incident on Price’s Lane in Temple Bar on April 26.

Gardaí at Pearse St said the suspect made his way onto Aston Quay near the junction with Bedford Row where he removed items of his clothing and appeared to lie down on the street.

They had appealed for information and said the man’s behaviour attracted public attention and may have been recorded on mobile phones.

The man arrested in Dublin city today is detained at Pearse St Garda Station under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.