Run will remember much-loved Amy

THREE projects from Rathvilly took part in the 50th Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards at the National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown, Dublin recently.

This year’s event was the biggest yet, with more than 14,000 young people taking part.

Members of Rathvilly Foroige Club were among the 2,000-plus young people representing every county in the country, who showcased their community action projects at the awards. A total of 220 youth groups took part, having worked on citizenship projects focused on improving their local communities in areas such as equality, homelessness, climate change, social inclusion, community events, mental health and culture.

Commenting at the awards, Foróige chief executive Seán Campbell said: “There’s a reason this programme has lasted 50 years – it works. It gives young people the opportunity to grow and learn, but perhaps even more importantly, to get to know their community by being a leader in it.

“Attending these awards year after year, I’m amazed by the ingenuity, integrity and grit of Foróige young people. It’s truly phenomenal how much they can achieve when they put their minds to a cause. The young people who entered the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards this year invested over 82,000 hours in their community action projects and that’s something that we should be really proud of as a country.

“We are deeply grateful to our sponsor Aldi for not only making this work possible but for believing in young people and in communities in a real and tangible way.

“Through their projects, the Foróige members raise awareness for homelessness and mental health, promote areas such as road safety and animal welfare and make the everyday lives of those in their communities better.”