Rathvilly teens showcase community action project at Foróige youth awards

“It was hell, it was the hardest step I’ve ever taken in my life,” said Paul Ward, a fitness guru who’s taking part in RTÉ’s new reality show Special forces – ultimate hell week.

Paul, who coaches hundreds of people at his keep-fit classes in Paulie’s Boot Camp, finally got to experience what life was like in a real-life, army camp. He was one of just 24 civilian recruits taking part in a gruelling army course for the army’s Ranger Wing. The training is so extreme and tough that by day three, nine of the contestants had dropped out.

RTÉ has already broadcast two shows of the six-week series, with the latest instalment showing Paul and the other recruits literally being pushed to their limits. One task showed Paul facing his fear of water and, while suffering from hypothermia, had to jump off a high bridge into the freezing waters of Blessington lakes.

He was already suffering from mild hypothermia when he had to wait 30 minutes on the bridge for his turn to jump, while all around him an icy wind blew and brought the chill factor down to -6 degrees.

“I nearly drowned as a child, so I’m only comfortable up to hip-height in the water. The problem was, though, I was already suffering from mild hyperthermia. I couldn’t feel my arm or my hand at that stage. I have never been so cold in all my life. I was thinking of Rose and Jack in the film Titanic! Stepping off that bridge was one of the hardest steps I’ve ever taken. When I actually hit the water, it felt warm!” revealed Paul.

The object of the show is to see which of the mere mortals can actually survive such extreme conditions, with the four leaders trying to break them down psychologically.

“It’s all to do with mind games and how they want to break us down emotionally and psychologically. This is national television, so everyone can see what your strengths and weaknesses are,” continued Paul.

Why would anyone want to put themselves through such torture, though?

“I like the idea of a challenge and the idea of stepping into that whole world to see if I could survive. The fitness part is the easiest element of it. I wanted to learn something new about myself. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I’d do it all again tomorrow,” he concluded.

Special forces – ultimate hell week is on RTÉ2 every Thursday at 9.30pm.