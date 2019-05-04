Lily is shortlisted for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

GLAMOUR was in plentiful supply in the Lord Bagenal Hotel recently as the ladies of County Carlow Camogie took to the catwalk with gusto!

Stunning dresses and hats mixed effortlessly with the latest sportswear as various teams of local players turned models for the night, giving their all for a terrific evening of fashion. The fashion show is county camogie’s major fundraiser this year, with all of the cash going to support the ongoing development of each of their squads from under-14 upwards.

A fantastic atmosphere made for an amazing night, with lots of good-humoured banter and encouraging cheers coming from the supportive audience. MC Brendan Hennessy did a terrific job in encouraging all the models, while giving a huge shout-out to County Carlow Camogie, the various clubs and all the shops involved.

First on to the catwalk was a selection of amazing underage camogie players from all of the county’s ten clubs, showing all the latest sportswear from Elverys, Carlow. Next up were fashions for Bonita Boutique, New Ross, a wonderful collection which caught the eye of many in the audience.

Following the interval it was the turn of Buy Design boutique in Ballitore, a fabulous array of style, with the ladies modelling their beautiful looks to perfection. The show ended with the latest menswear from Detail Carlow, with a number of the county hurlers proving that it’s not just on the football pitch where they can strut their stuff!

County hurlers Marty Kavanagh, Seanie Whelan and Brian Treacy went down a storm on the catwalk, cutting quite a dash in the wonderful collections from Detail.

Everyone looked fantastic on the night, thanks to the wonderful work of Caroline Wall and Leanne Salter on hair and make-up, while sound and lighting was provided by Eddie Hughes of Kilkenny DJs.

A wonderful raffle saw some terrific prizes from Seán Swan of Swans Electrical, Detail Menswear and a wonderful array of Easter eggs donated by local businesses.

Linda Kenny of County Carlow Camogie paid tribute to the huge amount of work put in by all involved in the fashion show, particularly Mary O’Shea and the committee, those who helped backstage, ticket sellers from the county, those who generously donated prizes, the wonderful models and MC Brendan Hennessy.

Linda revealed that ticket sales prior to the fashion show amounted to €6,000 and thanked everyone for their generous support. She added that the future was incredibly bright for County Carlow Camogie and predicted that the enormous success of All-Ireland honours in 2016 would come again.