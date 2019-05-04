Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fire damages house in Blanchardstown

Pic: Cllr Joanna Byrne/Twitter

People in Drogheda are living in fear that someone will die before the violent feud between rival drug gangs in their town is brought under control.

Up to a thousand people have attended a rally in the Co Louth town over gang violence.

The town’s locals have been sending a message to gangs that enough is enough.

They are unhappy with the Government’s response in tackling a violent feud between rival drug gangs in the town.

Labour councillor Pio Smith has hit out at the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan for not putting enough resources into the local Gardaí.

He said: “The fault lies squarely with Minister Charlie Flanagan because… we should have had the 25 gardaí earlier on.

“The challenge now for him and the Government is, are they going to fully resource An Garda Síochána?”

Declan Breathnach TD said the message from the community was clear.

He said: “There was a massive crowd there…made up of men, women, children, community organisations, the public and politicians.

“The message was loud and clear to the criminals acting in Drogheda, enough is enough, and they want these people to get off the street and leave their town.”