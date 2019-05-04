‘Enough is enough’: Hundreds attend rally in Drogheda to protest gang violence

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a house in Blanchardstown in Dublin this morning.

The two people in the home managed to escape unharmed.

Gardaí are looking for four men who fled the scene on foot, heading in the direction of Sheephill Avenue.

They were dressed in dark clothing with hooded jumpers.

Anyone who saw anything unusual in the Corduff or Westway areas between a quarter past eleven and a quarter to twelve this morning, is being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 – 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.