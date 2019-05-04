Lily is shortlisted for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

IRISH Water has announced plans to undertake major works on Dublin Street, Carlow at the end of May as part of its national leakage reduction programme. The company will replace ageing water mains in the Dublin Street area of the town to provide a more reliable water supply, improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage.

The works involve replacing more than 1,854 metres of old cast iron water mains with high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes in Carlow town centre and are scheduled to begin in late May. The company stated that the majority of the works along Dublin Street will be completed by September, with full completion by the end of October.

In partnership with Carlow County Council, Irish Water will hold a drop-in information evening for residents and businesses in Carlow town this Thursday, 2 May, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Seven Oaks Hotel to discuss the works.

Irish Water indicates that the works will be sequenced to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents. The areas involved are: phase one, Kennedy Street and Burrin Street from Burrin Bridge to Castle Street; phase two, Dublin Street from Castle Street to Centaur Street; phase three, Dublin Street from Centaur Street to the courthouse; and phase four, Bridewell Lane, Charlotte Street and Brown Street.

Irish Water says disruption to customers will be minimal, with short sections of work being carried out at a time to minimise disruption. Traffic management will also be in place, with local and emergency access maintained at all times.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Irish Water says the works may involve some short-term water shut offs, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.