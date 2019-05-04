Irish Water to begin major works on Dublin Street

A CO Carlow woman at the helm of one of the country’s leading engineering companies has been selected as a finalist in the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Lily Holmes, managing director and sales leader of PB Machine Tech, based in Muinebheag Industrial Estate, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, has this week been named among the 24 finalists in the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland programme.

Lily and the finalists have been shortlisted from more than 120 nominations by an independent judging panel of previous winners.

PB Machine Tech is part of the Burnside Group of hydraulic cylinder manufacturers, a family-owned business operating out of five manufacturing sites in Ireland.

The group produces more than 13,000 cylinders each week for a world market and is one of Co Carlow’s largest employers with a staff of more than 500 people.

The Burnside Group was founded in 1974 by brothers Paddy, Jimmy, Tommy and Anthony Byrne. In 1988, PB Machine Tech was founded by Paddy Byrne, his daughter Lily Holmes and sons Pat and Paschal Byrne. Originally opened to supply components to cylinder makers, under Lily’s direction PB Machine Tech grew rapidly to now also manufacture hydraulic cylinders, foot pumps and actuators for a worldwide market.

Lily follows in the footsteps of well-known Carlow business person Rachel Doyle from the Arboretum, who was an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist in 2018.

This year’s finalists will compete across three categories – emerging, industry and international – with Lily competing in the international category, with one winner being named Entrepreneur of the Year

“I am proud to be able to play a part in recognising the brave entrepreneurs who are creating employment across the island,” said Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources Plc and chair of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year judging panel. “It’s wonderful to see so many thriving companies driven by entrepreneurs who are boldly pushing themselves and the teams to the forefront of their industries,” she added.

Over a ten-month period, the 24 selected finalists will engage in a strategic programme of activities geared towards accelerating their professional growth and development.

This year’s programme includes the CEO retreat, executive education, tailored business consultations, networking events and extensive media profiling.

The winner will be announced at the prestigious awards gala in Dublin this November.