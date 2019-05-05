Sinn Féin claim Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cannot be trusted with on Irish neutrality

  • Home >
Sunday, May 05, 2019

Gardaí say 10 people have been arrested for drink and drug driving since Friday.

Checkpoints are in place as part of May Bank Holiday road safety and enforcement activities.

Gardaí are staging mandatory intoxicant checkpoints across the country this weekend.

Seven people have been arrested since Friday in high-visibility operations in Dublin.

Meanwhile, gardaí on patrol in the Midlands have also caught three for drug driving.

A motorcyclist on the M9 in Carlow was caught speeding on Friday, and failed a roadside test for cocaine, opiates, and cannabis.

Last night two drivers in Cashel were found to have cocaine in their systems and were arrested.

