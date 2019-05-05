Shop front makeover grant available

THE staff at a Graiguecullen company came together to raise over €2,000 for LauraLynn Children’s Hospice recently.

Delmec, an engineering firm that’s based at Barrowside Business Park on Sleaty Road, held a breakfast morning recently and generous donations from staff raised €1,000, a figure which was then matched by the company.

“We brought in the food and donations were gathered, so it worked out really well,” said Delmec chief executive Kealan Delaney.

The work done by LauraLynn is close to the hearts of staff at Delmec and it was well supported by its international workforce.

“We have 70 people working in Carlow and 150 internationally,” said Kealan. “We have people here from Croatia, Poland, Germany, Romania, Egypt and a lot of local people from Carlow, too.”