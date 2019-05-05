Shop front makeover grant available

A FUNDRAISING campaign has almost doubled its target after it was set up to help the parents of a little girl who was born with an extremely rare lymphatic malformation.

Over €11,000 was raised last week after Patricia O’Reilly set up a GoFundMe page in aid of her niece Evie Nolan. Evie is just five months’ old and has to breathe through a tracheotomy because her condition affects her tongue, mouth and airwaves.

“Evie doesn’t breathe through her mouth or nose like the rest of us do; she breathes through a tracheotomy,” her dad Ciaran Delaney told The Nationalist.

Ciaran and his wife Kate Nolan are practically living in Dublin so they can take care of little Evie, who’s still in Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin.

They’ve been trained how to look after their vulnerable little girl. They need to clean the breathing apparatus daily, while a pipe also needs to be cleaned up to 60 times a day.

Ciaran and Kate are the only members of their family to be trained to take care of Evie, and while she’s now stable, the family can’t return home until they’ve secured the help of a night nurse.

“Evie needs 24-hour care, so we need a nurse to come in at night to help us. We can take care of her during the day and at the moment it’s a two-person job, so both Katie and I do it together. Learning how to look after the tracheotomy was extremely difficult and stressful, but we know Evie really well now,” continued Ciaran.

The couple, who live in Graiguecullen, have an older daughter Aila, who is seven. Ciaran’s originally from Crettyard and is the son of Mary Delaney, while Katie from Tinryland is the daughter of Áine and the late cllr Enda Nolan. The couple had great support from their families as they learnt to cope with their new lives.

“It feels like our lives are on hold and that it’s been like that for quite a while,” said Ciaran.

Evie’s condition was initially discovered in Waterford University Hospital when Katie went for her 20-week scan, but doctors wanted a second opinion and therefore referred her onto Holles Street in Dublin, who confirmed the diagnosis. A specialist paediatric doctor from Crumlin children’s hospital had to help deliver the infant through an ‘exit procedure’. This is where surgeons perform a tracheotomy on the baby while it’s still only partially delivered.

“This is very rare; you don’t see it that often. Evie has lots of cysts, all different sizes, under her skin,” explained Ciaran.

She is receiving sclerotherapy treatment, but she can only go through so much, as it is tough on her because of her tiny size. Because of where the cysts are, doctors have ruled out surgery for the time being, while a drug called sirolimus can be extremely tough on her young, vulnerable immune system. The long-term prognosis is that by the time she’s going to school, if treatments are successful, she’ll be able to breathe on her own.

In the meantime, it’s up to Ciaran and Katie to take care of her 24/7 when they finally get her home.

Katie is trained in social care and is on maternity leave from Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, while Ciaran has had to put his dreams of studying psychology in Carlow College on hold. Neither parent will be able to earn money for the foreseeable future, so that’s why Ciaran’s sister Patricia set up the GoFundMe page. They have the ongoing bills like rent to pay and everyday living expenses, but they also have to pay for their accommodation while staying in Dublin.

“This is why the GoFundMe page is so important; the rent will always have to be paid. I know it’s going to be tough for us, I just don’t know how tough. Sometimes you have days when you’re down, but Katie and I are doing really well together. We’re going head-on into this and we will cope. I know that Evie has a lot going on, but she’s a happy child, full of smiles,” concluded Ciaran.

To donate, log onto www.gofundme.com/d9ysv-evies-fund.