Sinn Féin claim Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cannot be trusted with on Irish neutrality

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 44-year-old from Dublin.

David Henderson is missing from his home in Churchtown, Dundrum and was last seen on May 4 in the Portobello area.

He is described as being 6’1″, with a slim build, brown eyes and sandy blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing, grey trousers, a navy jumper and brown boots.

Anyone who has seen David or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.