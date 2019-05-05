Fundraising campaign for baby Evie reaches €11,000

CARLOW Town Development Forum members are encouraging business owners to support the colouring of Carlow town in a variety of support programmes that were unveiled this week. Grants of up to €750 will be made available to shops and businesses on Carlow town’s six traditional streets as part of new, focused supports for town centre enterprises.

The scheme, which will be run on a competitive basis, part-funds the revamp and restoration of the front of business premises, including painting, replacement of windows, signage and repair and reinstatement of shop fronts.

Carlow County Council’s Carlow town – paint and shop front improvement scheme is now open for applications until Friday 31 May. The grant will be available to premises on 17 June, with priority for shops and commercial premises. The maximum grant will account for 80% of the approved cost of the works to a maximum amount of €750 (excluding VAT).

Grants will be paid on completion of approved works and subject to proof of payment, and all works must be fully complete by 1 September 2019 to avail of funding.

Applications will be assessed and works should not be commenced prior to approval. Information is available by contacting Pierce Kavanagh on pkavanagh@carlowcoco.ie or 059-9129 786.

Applications forms are available from the Local Enterprise Office website www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by contacting Pierce Kavanagh.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the community of Carlow town and I urge everyone to promote the scheme as much as possible,” said mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane.

In tandem with this scheme, County Carlow Chamber is providing over 100 hanging baskets to 40 retail premises in the town in a scheme funded by Carlow County Council and operated by County Carlow Chamber.

“We are delighted to initially roll out this hanging basket scheme and look forward to later in the season unveiling our sustainable planting project and developing Carlow town’s first biodiversity strategy, which will develop a blueprint for the future,” said Mary Ryan from the Green Group of the town development forum.

“As an initial project, there will be a small planting project on Barrack Street, which will be unveiled on Mayday, 1 May, at 5pm and all are welcome to attend,” she added.

For more information, contact Pierce Kavanagh on pkavanagh@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 087 344 9432.