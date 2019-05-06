Gardaí called after man’s body found at house in Dublin

Monday, May 06, 2019

A man’s body has been found in Dublin.

The discovery was made at a house in Newhall Court, Tallaght, shortly after 4pm today.

The emergency services were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man is understood to be in his 40s and is originally from Lithuania. His body is still at the scene which has been preserved for a forensic examination.

The coroner will attend the scene and the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post mortem.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Merchants Quay homeless night cafe sees ‘more coming in for economic reasons’ in last year

Monday, 06/05/19 - 5:30pm

Fine Gael launch referendum campaign to reduce waiting period for divorce

Monday, 06/05/19 - 5:20pm

Man dies and boy, 5, among two injured in two-car crash in Tipperary

Monday, 06/05/19 - 4:50pm