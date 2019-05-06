Man, 20s, dies following fatal collision in Co Antrim

  • Home >
Man arrested following fatal stabbing incident at house in Arklow

Monday, May 06, 2019

Gardaí at the scene at Meadowvale, Arklow this morning. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A man in his 30s has died following a stabbing in Co Wicklow.

It happened at a house at Meadowvale, Arklow at around 12.30am this morning.

He was treated at the scene and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital but died a short time later.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being held at Arklow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station 0402 26320 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

