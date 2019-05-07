Derek picks up two country music awards

INCREDIBLE talent, spectacular costumes and impeccable storytelling combined beautifully on the stage of the George Bernard Shaw Theatre last week for Alice in Wonderland by the Aedeen O’Hagan School of Ballet.

The Ballet Barn’s production saw hundreds of local children give their all over six performances of the classic tale with an extract from The Nutcracker, routines from the winners of the school choreography competitions and modern theatre dance styles all delighting audiences. Students aged four to 18 years showcased their ballet and modern dance styles at each performance, their hard work clearly evident by the entertaining, energetic and joyful routines.

The bi-annual show by Aedeen O’Hagan School of Ballet, the Ballet Barn, Kilmeany, Carlow is an enormous undertaking for its owner and dance teacher Aedeen, who works tirelessly to ensure a professional, entertaining performance for all. For months, the students are put through their paces by Aedeen, who fosters a real love of dance in her students as they perfect every move.

Aedeen not only sources the beautiful costumes but creates many of the eye-catching looks herself, a huge task over many months of planning. Lighting, projections, music and props were all carefully chosen by Aedeen to bring together the school’s wonderful interpretation of Alice in Wonderland.

From adorable daisies and rabbits to endearing cupcakes, caterpillars and roses, the students’ beautiful dances were matched by their stunning costumes, all making for a very entertaining show of professional standard.

Taking on the title role was Jodie Coleman as Alice, with Rianna Leyden a terrific White Rabbit, Zoe Gray as the Queen of Hearts, Rebecca Jones as the Cheshire Cat, Beibhinn Ní Scanláin as the Mad Hatter, Dwena Bradley as the March Hare, Megan Jennings as Tears and Aoife Stanford as Mouse.

Alice’s sisters were Rachel Hutton and Emily Bull; Alice’s mother and father were Ellen O’Neill and Zoe Whelan; caterpillar, Eva McEvoy; little Alice, Sine Leyden; Tweedle Dum, Mary McDermott; Tweedle Dee, Kayla Mealey; Dormouse, Naoise Harkin; King of Hearts, Giulia Hutton; and the Knave of Hearts, Alex Chapman.

All of the school’s classes featured over three days on the GBS Theatre stage, with two performances daily.

Some amazing routines from the school’s classes in modern theatre dance styles were also part of the show, taught by Adele Mealey, another of the school’s teachers and choreographers.

Backstage saw a team of helpers and parents working together to ensure the smooth running of the show, while making certain that all the little stars were safe, happy and entertained. Among them was backstage organiser Debbie Kelly, who also helps with costume alterations and is always such a huge support to the Aedeen O’Hagan School of Ballet.