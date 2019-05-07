Delmec digs deep in raising €2k for children’s hospice

CARLOW’S Derek Ryan swept the boards at the Hot Country TV Awards last week, winning the much-coveted Entertainer of the Year title and the much-coveted Album of the Year awards. The Garryhill singer/songwriter was the big winner at the event, which was held in the Slieve Russell Hotel, Cavan.

The gong for album of the year honoured his tenth studio album Ten– which featured the hit songs Ya can’t stay here, Hayley Jo, Honey honey (with fellow country music star Lisa McHugh) and the loving tribute Derek wrote for his late mother Sally To waltz with my mother again.

Now in the throes of the summer festival season, Derek is keenly looking forward to Summerfest in Oak Park on the June Bank Holiday weekend, where he will headline on the Saturday night. Cliona Hagan, Barry Kirwan and Dominic Kirwan are also performing that night.

For Derek’s summer itinerary, check out www.derekryanmusic.com. His latest CD, which was recorded live at the Eden Court Theatre, Inverness in Scotland, has just been released and is available from his website alongside the award-winning Ten.