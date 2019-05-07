Missing person appeal for 43-year-old Dublin woman

A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the suspected endangerment and abduction of a 14-year-old youth in Finglas, Dublin.

At approximately 7.30pm, Gardaí attached to the K District Community Action Team were on patrol in the Finglas area when they observed and attempted to stop a suspicious car.

The driver failed to stop and the car was followed by Gardaí to Kippure Park where it was abandoned.

The occupants of the car fled from the scene and were pursued on foot.

One of the occupants of the car, a man in his 20s, was apprehended. A male juvenile was discovered in the boot of the car by Gardaí.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation is ongoing.