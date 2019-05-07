Ballet school delivers the wonder in fantastic production of classic tale

MOUNT Leinster has been likened to Mondello Park by a local councillor because of speeding cars. A car was burnt out between the Corrabut Gap and the Nine Stones over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, prompting Bagenalstown’s Andy Gladney to call for action.

“It’s Mondello Park on a Sunday, in the late hours and early on Monday,” he said. “There will be a major fatality of there; you could have two or three lads dead.”

Cllr Gladney claimed races took place in the area, while the speedsters also engaged in frightening games of ‘chicken’ with each other. He was unsure if the car had been intentionally burnt out or had gone out of control and burst into flames.

Cllr Gladney said he has raised the matter with council staff and believes traffic-calming measures like speed bumps should be installed.

However, gardaí say they have not received complaints about speeding in the area.

Divisional Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell said pro-active patrols were carried out in the area but had not detected speeding. However, they are aware of youths gathering in the area.

“We are monitoring it, but we have not received any complaints about speeding,” he said.

Carlow County Council’s environmental patrol officer James Lakes said that finding a burnt-out car in the area was not uncommon. Mr Lakes added that the council was set to remove the car only for it be taken away by an unknown party, possibly for scrap.