Twelve arrested for dangerous driving after attending Rally of the Lakes event

File photo

There are calls for the introduction of a Transport Police after recent incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Kevin Humphreys, spokesperson on Transport for the Labour party, says private security companies are not enough of a deterrent.

Over the weekend a taxi driver was assaulted, and an article in the Irish Times detailed the harassment and intimation experienced by a woman while travelling on the DART in Dublin.

“The large increase in anti-social behaviour on our trains has now been documented a number of times over the last two years,” Senator Humphries said.

“It’s time Minister Ross took action and sought the established of a full-time transport police service.

“Hiring in temporary security staff is not good enough, there should be a permanent security presence on our trains and stations with real powers of enforcement.

“Hundreds of incidents of anti-social behaviour had been reported in recent years by Iarnród Éireann staff but we know this just covers those that have been officially recorded.

“The obvious solution is to establish a dedicated public transport police unit, through An Garda Síochána, similar to the British Transport Police. Stop-gap solutions won’t work unless there is a permanent security presence to deter the type of dangerous activity that is being reported,” he added.