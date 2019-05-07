Publicans want tax breaks to entice returning emigrants

Gardai and Killarney and District Motor Club officials highlighting a road safety campaign ahead of the Rally of the Lakes. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Gardaí in the Killarney District have arrested 16 people in relation to dangerous driving and drug driving incidents over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

A dozen of those were arrested for dangerous driving whilst attending the Rally of the Lakes event.

The majority of these incidents were observed by plainclothes gardaí who were deployed as part of the policing plan for the event, according to the Garda Press Office.

Checkpoints were carried out by the Kerry Divisional Roads Policing Unit throughout the weekend and four drivers were also arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

“We want to thank the many thousands of people who came to Killarney over the Bank Holiday Weekend and who listened to our message. 99% of people arrived in Killarney to enjoy themselves in a safe and respectful manner but unfortunately, others arrived with a different agenda,” said Roads Policing Inspector Tony Sugrue.

Eleven people are due to appear before Killarney District Court this morning, in relation to dangerous driving incidents with one other being charged to appear before the courts later this month.

A file will be prepared in relation to the four drivers arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.