Fermoy murder trial hears single blow from iron bar was likely cause of death

Tuesday, May 07, 2019

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Co. Wicklow yesterday morning.

A man in his 30s died following a stabbing at a house at Meadowvale, Arklow at around 12.30am on Monday morning.

He was treated at the scene and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital but died a short time later.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is due to appear at Bray District Court at 5.30pm this evening charged in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station 0402 26320 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

