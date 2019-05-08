‘Mt Leinster’s like Mondello’

CARLOW Mental Health Association is once again encouraging everyone to stop, listen and engage as it looks to its fifth annual ‘Hello Carlow How R U?’

The campaign promotes face-to-face contact in an effort to improve our mental health and will take place on Thursday 9 May at Fairgreen Shopping Centre and throughout Carlow town and county. The campaign, which is now in its fifth year, is all about making face-to-face contact with people and giving them an opportunity to ‘drop the mask’ and reveal their true feelings when asked the question ‘how are you?’

The association is also highlighting how older people in our communities suffer from isolation and loneliness.

“Living alone affects people of all ages, not just the older members of the community, but we can be more vulnerable as we get older,” explains local volunteer Sinead Tynan. “Human contact can make a difference, especially when we’re living in a time where everybody communicates on their phones and online.”

Sinead also says the main purpose of the campaign is to encourage people to wait for an answer when they ask the question ‘how are you?’ of their family, friends, work colleagues and neighbours.

“We often ask ‘how are you?’, but rarely do we give enough time to wait for a meaningful answer. Even making eye contact when you ask the question and waiting for an answer could make a real difference to somebody who is struggling,” said Sinead.

As exams get underway, Carlow Mental Health Association (CMHA) is also encouraging local people to look out for students living in our county. Students can avail of free coffee on Thursday 9 May and some positive mental health messages on-campus at IT Carlow, where this year’s Hello Carlow How R U? campaign is being supported. Carlow College is also participating in the campaign in an effort to reach out to people in a meaningful way during the stressful exam period.

Please come along to the Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Thursday 9 May and pick up one of the Hello Carlow How R U? conversation cards. CMHA volunteers will be available from 10am to 8pm, while there will be a special broadcast from KCLR’s Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin from 10am to noon.

The conversation cards will also be available in Carlow Shopping Centre, where Penneys will again be involved in promoting the campaign, and throughout Co Carlow in most GP surgeries and pharmacies.

Also, look out for the trademark yellow t-shirts worn by volunteers and you can follow their Facebook page Hello Carlow How R U?