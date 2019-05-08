Councillors blindsided by Tullow experience

A GROUP of girls from St Leo’s College, Carlow is among the 51 teams of student innovators shortlisted to compete for the title of Young Social Innovators of the Year 2019 at a national finale in Croke Park on Wednesday 15 May. The innovations, developed by young people to address an identified social need, were shortlisted from more than 370 entries.

The ‘Crossing the line’ team from St Leo’s tackled the serious issues of sexual assault and consent. Through their Young Social Innovators project, they undertook a range of initiatives to encourage people to speak out about sexual assault and to educate teenagers on the meaning of consent.

Youth mental health, climate change, plastic pollution, sexual consent, dementia awareness, community regeneration, loneliness and isolation and technology addiction are just some of the issues that have been tackled by this year’s finalists.

At the Young Social Innovators Awards, shortlisted teams will present their projects to judging panels and compete for awards in a number of categories as well as the coveted gold, silver and bronze national titles.

More than 6,000 teenagers from all over Ireland took part in Young Social Innovators this year, creating and implementing innovative solutions to social issues facing communities and wider society.

For more information, see www.youngsocialinnovators.ie.