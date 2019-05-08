Councillors blindsided by Tullow experience

  • Home >
Wednesday, May 08, 2019

A GROUP of girls from St Leo’s College, Carlow is among the 51 teams of student innovators shortlisted to compete for the title of Young Social Innovators of the Year 2019 at a national finale in Croke Park on Wednesday 15 May. The innovations, developed by young people to address an identified social need, were shortlisted from more than 370 entries.

The ‘Crossing the line’ team from St Leo’s tackled the serious issues of sexual assault and consent. Through their Young Social Innovators project, they undertook a range of initiatives to encourage people to speak out about sexual assault and to educate teenagers on the meaning of consent.

Youth mental health, climate change, plastic pollution, sexual consent, dementia awareness, community regeneration, loneliness and isolation and technology addiction are just some of the issues that have been tackled by this year’s finalists.

Students from St Leos College, Carlow are shortlisted for the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards 2019, pictured with their teachers at a recent meeting in Dáil Eireann with Charlie Flanagan, minister for justice, equality and law reform

At the Young Social Innovators Awards, shortlisted teams will present their projects to judging panels and compete for awards in a number of categories as well as the coveted gold, silver and bronze national titles.

More than 6,000 teenagers from all over Ireland took part in Young Social Innovators this year, creating and implementing innovative solutions to social issues facing communities and wider society.

For more information, see www.youngsocialinnovators.ie.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

