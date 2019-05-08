  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Union warns Govt to reduce public sector working hours or face wage demands

Union warns Govt to reduce public sector working hours or face wage demands

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

Public sector workers could demand a pay increase of 6% if the Government does not reduce their working hours.

The country’s largest public sector union is calling for a mid-term review of their current pay deal and says restoring pre-crisis working hours is essential.

Fórsa claims civil servants now work 75,000 more hours each week than before the Haddington Road Agreement in 2013.

The Government estimates reducing working hours would cost more than €600m a year.

Speaking at Fórsa’s conference in Kilkenny this evening, incoming General Secretary Kevin Callinan said if the hours are not reduced, unions could lodge a pay claim.

Mr Callinan said: “If the hours aren’t reversed, it’s inevitable, it seems to me, that there will be a productivity climb. The hours are worth 6% in rough figures, it varies from group to group.

“For most of our people we are talking in terms of in or around 6%, so that would be on top, that would be like an additional claim that would emerge if we don’t find a way to deal with the issue.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Increased crisis interventions reported as more people visit homeless service with mental health issues

Wednesday, 08/05/19 - 5:50pm

Hundreds of festivals and events under threat from soaring insurance costs

Wednesday, 08/05/19 - 5:50pm

‘My Department has a different view’, says Donohoe as he defends broadband plan

Wednesday, 08/05/19 - 5:30pm