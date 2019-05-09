Car crash claims the life of ‘gentle giant’ Darragh

IF the clothes are still clean, avoid the washing machine! That’s the refrain coming from pupils in Borris NS, who have qualified for the national final of the One Big Idea competition, organised by the Sustainable Energy Authority if Ireland (SEAI).

They have been chosen as one of the ten finalists to present their idea in Dublin Castle on Tuesday 14 May.

The One Good Idea project asks the children to think of one simple way they can encourage others to save energy and fight for climate action. The team, called Guardians of the World, is comprised of four sixth-class pupils – Aoibhínn Dowling, Leah Foley, Roisín Joyce and Sarah Kehoe. They are asking people to think about getting another wear out of their clothes and to avoid washing them unnecessarily, if possible.

‘Air it and rewear it’ is their motto. This will save water, energy and time. It will help to lessen the amount of microplastics that go into the water and prevents clothes wearing out from constant washing.

“They have put in a lot of work,” said teacher Michelle O’Sullivan.

The team came up with the idea themselves and earned their place in the final by developing a campaign around their excellent idea. They prepared a four-minute video promoting their message. They even created a puppet show to drive home their idea to young pupils. The team made little hangers to put on washing baskets promoting their message, while also making little corner bookmarks incorporating their logo.

The Guardians of the World will now have to go on stage and give a four-minute presentation in front a panel of judges, while also taking questions. They are currently honing their skills ahead of the final.

“They have to have all their slides done tomorrow. They are putting together their script, getting a presentation board together and getting t-shirts,” said Michelle last Thursday.

“They all took different aspects of the project, depending on their interests. As a team, they have worked really well together.”