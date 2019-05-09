Family succeeds in securing posthumous medal for IRA Volunteer who died on same day as Terence McSwiney

Cyclist dies after road accident in Wexford

Thursday, May 09, 2019

A man has died after a road accident in Co. Wexford on Sunday.

At around 1.40pm on Sunday, a 34-year-old man who was cycling on the main road from Adamstown to Carrickbyrne was in a collision with a parked motorbike.

The injured man was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious injuries, but he died today.

Gardaí at New Ross in Co. Wexford are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the collision.

Witnesses can contact New Ross Garda Station on 051-426030, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

