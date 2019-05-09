Finance Committee to discuss tracker mortgage scandal

Thursday, May 09, 2019

The Finance Committee is to continue its discussion on the banking sector with representatives from Ulster Bank today.

It follows on from meetings with Permanent TSB and AIB within the last month.

They will explore issues such as future strategy, lending practices, mortgage interest rates and regulatory requirements in the banking sector.

Chair of the Committee, John McGuinness, says the tracker mortgage scandal will also be addressed.

“We’ll be examining the tracker mortgage issue of course, getting the update on that and ensuring that those customers that were caught in this particular problem, that they will get their money back, that they will be compensated and that their accounts will be properly looked after.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Economist: Government should ‘look at the broadband plan again’

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 9:40am

Joan Burton calls for more resources to tackle gang activity in Dublin

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 9:30am

One in Four group welcomes calls to ban public from rape trials in North

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 8:50am