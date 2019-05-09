Economist: Government should ‘look at the broadband plan again’

The Finance Committee is to continue its discussion on the banking sector with representatives from Ulster Bank today.

It follows on from meetings with Permanent TSB and AIB within the last month.

They will explore issues such as future strategy, lending practices, mortgage interest rates and regulatory requirements in the banking sector.

Chair of the Committee, John McGuinness, says the tracker mortgage scandal will also be addressed.

“We’ll be examining the tracker mortgage issue of course, getting the update on that and ensuring that those customers that were caught in this particular problem, that they will get their money back, that they will be compensated and that their accounts will be properly looked after.”