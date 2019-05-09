  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Garda Commissioner didn’t consult GSOC about new anti-corruption unit

Garda Commissioner didn’t consult GSOC about new anti-corruption unit

Thursday, May 09, 2019

The Garda Commissioner has admitted he didn’t consult the force’s watchdog about a new anti-corruption unit.

The setting up of the internal body was announced yesterday by Drew Harris and will investigate officers suspected of criminal activity.

The unit will be up and running by the end of the year.

Commissioner Harris has denied suggestions from Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane that GSOC should have been consulted.

“At present, they [GSOC] are the independent body to investigate public complaints. I still have a responsibility for the investigation of crime and that would include crime committed by [members of an Garda Síochána],” he said.

“I feel it’s an important element of securing, in effect, the integrity of the organisation.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘This is not about Netflix’: Rural broadband would transform health services, says Denis Naughten

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 12:30pm

Former State Pathologist outlines over 50 injuries to Ana Kriegel’s body

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 12:20pm

One Tipperary Lotto player is €1m richer today

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 11:50am