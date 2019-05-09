Here is the value of the illegal drugs that Revenue seized last year

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run involving a cyclist and a vehicle in Dublin 8.

The crash happened at 2.00am on Parkgate St outbound towards Conyngham Road on May 5.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and continued in the direction of Islandbridge.

A 28 year-old-man was taken by ambulance to The Mater Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, in particular:

Anyone who travelled along Conyngham Road on May 5 between 1.50am and 2.20am;

Anyone with dashcam footage that was travelling along this route or travelling along the South Quays between 1.50am and 2.20am;

Anyone who noticed a black coloured vehicle with new damage to the passenger side in the last few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station 01 6669700 or 1800 666 111.