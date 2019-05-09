‘Citizens do not want to talk to machines’ – Union supports ‘properly thought-out automation’

More than €33m worth of illegal drugs were seized by Revenue officers in 2018.

This was in addition to 67 million cigarettes, 1,915 kilograms of illegal tobacco, 1,502 vehicles, 110,524 litres of fuel and more than €1.05m in cash.

The figures are included in the Revenue Commissioners Annual Report 2018, which details the full extent of the work undertaken by Revenue in 2018.

It includes details on their responsibilities for the prevention, detection, interception and seizure of controlled drugs imported to or exported from Ireland. Working closely with Gardaí and international agencies, Revenue made more than 7,000 drugs seizures, amounting to 1,988 kgs of drugs with an estimated street value of almost €33.5 million.

Drugs and cash seized by Revenue in Blanchardstown last year.

It included more than 5,600 seizures of amphetamines and ecstasy, worth a total of €7.65 million, and 153 seizures of cocaine and heroin, worth €16.69 million.

Revenue officials also made more than 4,000 cigarette seizures, totalling some 67 million cigarettes, worth €41.29 million, as well as €1 million worth of tobacco.

Additionally, they secured 252,105 litres of alcohol, including beer, spirits and wine, seized. This was worth €1.5 million.

Revenue also seized 110,525 litres of illicit mineral oil and 1,502 vehicles. The vehicles include those seized for marked mineral oil offences, VRT offences or connections with alleged offences under Customs of Excise Law.

In total, there were 78 cash seizures, worth just over €1.05 million. This is a 0.5% increase from 2017.

Fines worth €1.75 million were imposed in relation to criminal convictions. This included 361 for non-filing of tax returns, 153 for marked mineral oil offences and 16 or selling counterfeit cigarettes.

Cocaine seized by Revenue last year.

In 2017, Revenue also started an operation to clamp down on the illegal operation of gaming machines without valid licences. To date, 158 gaming machines have been seized as part of the operation.

Revenue action against counterfeit, fake or pirated goods is provided for by EU Regulations.

Interventions at ports, airports and postal hubs resulted in 450 successful detections of suspected counterfeit goods valued in excess of €3 million. It included electronic goods, cosmetics, mobile phones/accessories, clothing and jewellery, the majority of which are consigned from China and Turkey.