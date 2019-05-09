Garda Commissioner didn’t consult GSOC about new anti-corruption unit

Sydney Harbour

A 36-year-old Irishman has been killed in a horror 11 car pile-up in Sydney.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was on his way to work when his vehicle was hit by a truck.

The Irish national was working as a tradesman and lived in the Wentworthville area of the city.

The Irish consulate in Sydney has confirmed they are offering consular assistance to the victim’s family following the incident.

Police have made an appeal for a driver who they said left the scene of the fatal crash which happened on the M4 motorway in West Sydney at 5.50am this morning.

While investigators are not suggesting the driver of the unknown vehicle caused the crash, they do believe they may have information which may clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Five people were taken to hospital for treatment following the crash and all drivers underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Crash Investigation Unit Commander, Inspector Katie Orr, said police wanted to speak with the driver of the 11th vehicle to find out what they may have seen at the time of the crash.

“We want to speak with this driver to find what they know about the events leading up to the crash,” Inspector Orr said.

“We also want to speak with any drivers who may have witnessed the crash and left the area or have relevant dash-cam footage.”

All citybound lanes have now re-opened after more than five hours of disruption and a 15-kilometre long tailback.