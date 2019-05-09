Garda Commissioner didn’t consult GSOC about new anti-corruption unit

The jurors in Ana Kriegel’s murder trial have heard that the schoolgirl had over 50 injuries when her body was found last May.

Two teenage boys are accused of murdering her in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan, Dublin.

One of them is further charged with violently sexually assaulting the 14-year-old.

Before former State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy, was called to present the findings of her examination of Ana’s body, the jurors were told an application to excuse the boys from attending during her evidence had been granted by the judge.

Professor Cassidy said she went to the derelict farmhouse where Ana was found before the body was removed for a post-mortem.

Her impression was that she had suffered severe injuries in the area closest to the doorway before being moved to a part of the room that was better lit.

She said she had dirt and dust all over her naked body and a strip of material was loosely around her neck. The evidence suggested she was dead for several hours if not longer, she said.

She said most of her injuries were confined to the head and neck area. She had a large injury to the left side of her face and there was evidence of asphyxia or compression of the neck, “possibly from strangulation,” she said.

So far she has outlined over 50 injuries to Ana’s body.